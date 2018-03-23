Renewed appeal for help in tracing Elisha Gault

Gardaí have issued an appeal for a person seen on the outskirts of Carrick on Suir last Sunday morning to get in touch.

It comes as the search for missing teenager Elisha Gault runs into its 6th day

The 14 year old left her home on New Street in Carrick on Suir before 10 o’clock on St Patrick’s night – she was last seen a short distance away at 10.15pm on Dillon Bridge in the town.

This morning Superintendent Willie Leahy issued an appeal for a female seen on the Faugheen Road in Carrick last Sunday morning.

The close knit community in Carrick on Suir have been rallying round Elisha’s family and helping out in any way they can.

Locals have been speaking to Tipp FM News about the mood in the town.