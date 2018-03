Gardaí investigating the disappearance of Carrick on Suir teenager Elisha Gault are appealing for 3 people to come forward.

The three were believed to have been walking in the vicinity of St Molleran’s GAA field on the night of her disappearance.

14 year old Elisha left her home at New Street in Carrick-on-Suir between 9pm and 10pm on St Patrick’s Day and was last spotted on Dillon Bridge, not far from her home, a short time later.

Superintendent Willie Leahy has this appeal.