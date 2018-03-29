Mourners at funeral of Elisha Gault told to rely on support network

Young people have been reminded to surround themselves with a strong support network at the funeral of Carrick on Suir teenager Elisha Gault.

The 14 year was missing for 8 days before her body was discovered by Waterford based Rescue 117 last Sunday evening.

Tipp Fm’s Amy Ryan has this report:

Fr. Pascal Moore there opening the funeral of 14 year old Elisha Gault in the Church of the Assumption in Piltown this morning.

Disbelief, shock, grief and abandonment are the emotions running through the community of Carrick on Suir following the death of Elisha.

Fr. Moore described the young girl as beautiful, joyful and caring:

Her mother Grainne, father Cameron and sisters Chloe, Brianna and Saoirse joined extended family, friends and classmates to bid farewell to the teenager, from New Street in Carrick.

Elisha went missing on St. Patrick’s night at around 10pm and was missing for 8 days before her body was discovered in the River Suir at Killowen on Sunday.

Organisations who aided in the extensive search for Elisha were commended and prayed for, including the civil defence, search and rescue teams from around the country, the coastal guard and gardai, among others.

Her uncle Brian said the family will be forever grateful:

Fr. Moore made reference to the a turmoil Elisha was going through, and described the young girl as being a prisoner of her feelings and her thoughts.

He implored the young people in attendance to reach out if they were struggling and to create a strong support network around them:

If you feel that you need support, Samaratins can be contacted on 116 123 or you can call Childline on 1800 66 66 66.