UPDATE: Gardaí say Shaun has been located.

15 year-old Shaun Cox from Mitchelstown was last seen at the Omniplex Cinema in Clonmel at around 3.15pm on Saturday.

Gardai are appealing for help in finding him — he’s 6 foot tall, of large build, with light brown hair that’s shaved on the sides.

He was wearing a navy/grey tracksuit, with white socks and white Nike runners.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Clonmel Garda Station on 052 6177640.