Gardaí appeal for information on missing man living in Nenagh

Gardaí are appealing for information on a missing Nenagh man.

41 year old Jiri Semerad, originally from the Czech Republic, but living in Nenagh, was last seen in Limerick City on the 28th February at approximately 9pm.

He is described as being 6’ 2″, of slight build, with short brown/grey hair.

When last seen he was wearing a light blue jacket, grey sweat shirt, grey leggings and runners.

Anyone who has seen Jiri or who can assist in locating him is asked to contact Roxboro Road Garda Station on (061) 214340, The Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.