Community praised following death of Carrick teenager

Tributes have been paid to the hundreds of people involved in the search efforts for Carrick on Suir teenager Elisha Gault.

After 8 days of searching, Waterford based Rescue 117 discovered the body of missing teenager Elisha Gault yesterday evening at Killowen between Portlaw & Fiddown.

Civil defense teams from around the country stepped in to aid the search for the 14 year old along with the coast guard, various search and rescue teams, fishermen, Garda dog units and Garda sub aqua units, as well as huge numbers of volunteers from the locality.

The girl’s body was taken from the River Suir last night – she had gone missing on St Patrick’s night from her home on New Street in the town.

A major search operation continued throughout the week until last nights sad discovery.

Superintendent Willie Leahy extended as special thanks to the people of Carrick on Tipp Today this morning:

Local Sinn Fein Councillor David Dunne also expressed his thanks to those involved in the effort.

He said everyone played their part:

The ISPCC have encouraged bereaved family and friends to avail of their services following the death of the young girl.

They can be contacted on their free phone number 1800 66 66 66 or through their dedicated missing persons support line on 116 000.

National Childline Manager Margie Rowe explains the other ways children can get in touch: