Appeal for man missing from Thurles

An appeal has been launched asking for the public’s help in locating a man missing in Tipperary

30 year old Robert Moore, from Daingean, Co Offaly was last seen in the Thurles area at 1.30 yesterday afternoon.

He is described as 6′ ft in height, of medium to strong build, and was said to have been wearing an orange jumper with a smiley face on it.

According to his family, he was last seen riding a silver bicycle and is not believed to have any identification or phone in his possession.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Thurles Gardaí in 0504-25100 or the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111.