Minute’s silence in memory of Det. Garda Colm Horkan to take place at Tipperary Garda Stations

A minute’s silence will be observed at Garda Stations around Tipperary at midday today in memory of Detective Garda Colm Horkan.

The 49-year-old was shot and killed in Castlerea, Roscommon on Wednesday night.

The minute’s silence will take place to coincide with his funeral at 12 o’clock.

Clonmel-based sergeant, Margaret Kelly has told Tipp FM News exactly what they will be doing:

“We will be meeting along with Garda staff and our bluelight colleagues from the ambulance and fire service, along with members of the clergy and Joint Policing Committee and dignitaries in Clonmel and we’ll be observing a minute’s silence.

“The national flag will be flown at half-mast.

“We’re going to do it locally in our district headquarters so that will include Clonmel, Thurles, Nenagh, Tipperary Town, and Cahir. We’ll be doing it outside on the street and in a socially distanced manner.”