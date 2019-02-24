Minor increase in pupils enrolled in Tipp

There are nearly 18,700 primary pupils enrolled in schools across Tipperary in the current school year – an increase of just 28 on September of 2017.

Post Primary school numbers have risen by 48 according to the Department of Education and Skills.

More primary schools gained than lost pupils in Tipperary over the last year with 36 schools seeing an increase of 5 or more pupils, compared with 22 schools that saw a decrease of 5 or more.

The preliminary enrolment numbers published by the Department of Education and Skills show that the Premier County had a higher proportion of small schools than average, with 25.5 per cent of schools having 60 pupils or less.

It also shows that the average primary school size in Tipperary is 122 pupils, below the national average of 180 pupils.

At post-primary level, 13,551 pupils were enrolled in Tipperary schools in September 2018 – an increase of 48 pupils on September 2017.

The report showed that the average post-primary school size in Tipperary is 452 again below the national average of 503.