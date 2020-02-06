Minister signed special order for Tipperary voting to go ahead on Saturday

Minister Eoghan Murphy signed a special difficulty order last night to allow the election to go ahead in Tipperary on Saturday, the same day as the rest of the country.

The decision was confirmed in writing after the Government sought the advice of the Attorney General.

It would have been impossible to complete a fresh election in Tipperary under Section 62 of the Electoral Act and within 30 days of the dissolution of the Dáil, as set out in the constitution.

It is understood that Marese Skehan, the independent candidate who was found dead in her home on Monday, will still be named on the ballot paper.

The Minister stressed that all functions performed and acts done by the Returning Officer for Tipperary under the Electoral Act 1992, prior to making this special difficulty order, were carried out in accordance with the law.

The order modifies the law, so that those acts are set aside and the Returning Officer can proceed to hold the poll on Saturday, February 8.

Minister Murphy also expressed his sincere sympathies to the family and friends of Marese Skehan on her very sad passing.