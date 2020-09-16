Minister Again Rules Out Mental Health Beds For Tipperary

Hope continues to fade that acute beds for mental health patients can be restored to Tipperary.

Acute in-patient services in St Michael’s ended in 2012, with services for people in south Tipperary instead offered from St Luke’s Hospital in Kilkenny,

while North Tipp patients are brought to Ennis.

Deputy Michael Lowry questioned Minister fo State for Mental Health Mary Butler in the Dail this afternoon about an urgent need for investment in mental health services in the County.

In response, Minister Butler said that while she understands the concerns, the current system is working.

Speaking in the Dail, Minister Butler said; “I am acutely aware of the concerns of the lack of beds in Tipperary for mental health but I do believe that the capacity is there in Kilkenny and Ennis for Tipperary patients. In fact, capacity in St Lukes was running at 80% for the whole year”