Minister Bruton washes his hands of Thurles post office decision

The Communications Minister has once again said it’s not within his gift to tell An Post not to relocate their post office in Thurles.

Minister Richard Bruton has been called on to intervene – as local businesses and residents in Thurles fear moving the outlet from Liberty Square to the shopping centre would sound a death knell for the town centre.

A well attended protest march along with numerous meetings with senior An Post officials and Minister Bruton have failed to have the decision reversed.

Fran Curry put it to Richard Bruton on Tipp Today earlier that he could keep the post office in Liberty Square with the stroke of a pen.