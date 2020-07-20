Thurles links to the Korean War to be marked

There are plans for a plaque to be erected at St Mary’s Garden of Remembrance in the town to two locals who fought during that war – Patrick ‘Klinger’ Maher and Con Goldsborough.

Con was killed in action at the age of 18.

His nephew Tommy Barrett is one of those organising the commemorative plaque.

“It was a United Nations mandated war. They signed up through the Ulster Rifles and I suppose only 17 or 18 you’d have to wonder did they know what they were getting themselves into at the time.”

“Very sad I suppose Uncle Con never made it home, only a young fellow you know. Never had a grave – my grandmother got a telegram just that he was killed in action.”