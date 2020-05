Irish troops – including a number from Tipperary – who are serving on a UN peace-keeping mission in the Lebanon have been given return dates.

The first contingent are due back here on June 21st, with the second group scheduled to fly home on June 29th.

Soldiers from Burgess, Carrick on Suir, Cahir, Roscrea, Clogheen, Clonmel and Thurles are currently serving in the Lebanon.

They and their relatives were informed this morning.

Some have been away on duty since last December.