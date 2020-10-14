100th anniversary of death of Seán Treacy

Today marks the centenary of the killing of one of Tipperary’s most famous War of Independence volunteers.

Seán Treacy was shot dead on Talbot Street in Dublin on October 14th, 1920 in one of the most dramatic events in the War of Independence.

One of Tipperary’s most famous IRA members, he also helped to plan and carry out the Soloheadbeg ambush in January 1919, which is seen as the first military action of the War.

His death on Talbot Street followed a raid by the British Army on a shop owned by IRA member, Peadar Clancy.

Local historian Conor Reidy has been explaining the significance of his death.

“It sparked a decision by the IRA to ramp up their attacks on British agents in Dublin.”

“This happened over a month later on the day that has come to be known as Bloody Sunday in November when Michael Collins’ squad set out on a massacre of British agents across the city of Dublin and later that afternoon caused revenge on the part of the British when they entered Croke Park.”