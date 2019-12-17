Migrant representative for Joint Policing Committee

The Joint Policing Committee of Tipperary County Council is to bring in a representative from the migrant community to have their say on diversity across the county.

The nomination will come from the Public Participation Network (PPN) and an additional community space will be sought to fill the position.

The JPC is made up elected members, members of An Gardaí, community representatives from the PPN, farming and business representatives as well as Oireachtas members.

Seeking an additional seat for a migrant representative will bring the number of community positions up to eight.

21,000 people from across Tipperary are migrants and the JPC feel it’s important their voice is heard and represented within that forum.

It was also agreed at the JPC meeting that the farming place would be split between two people – one in the North and one in the South. The meeting would only ever have one farming rep present, but this would change depending on the location of the meeting.