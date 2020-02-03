Mid-west hospital group will take protest to Dublin if they need to

Up to 2,000 people attended a protest march in Limerick at the weekend, as part of a campaign to reduce hospital overcrowding in the Mid-west.

Organisers say they will take their campaign to the streets of Dublin, following the example set by farmers, if that is what it takes to achieve their aims.

The event in Limerick city centre was held by the Mid-west Hospital Campaign group, made up of people from across Clare, Limerick and Tipperary, who highlighted regular overcrowding at University Hospital Limerick.

Conor Reidy, a member of Nenagh Needs its A&E Group was there.