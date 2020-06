A Tipperary Lotto player has won over €100,000 in last night’s midweek draw.

The online player was just one number away from scooping the 6.3 million jackpot.

According to the lotto office the Premier County punter matched five numbers and the bonus to win €109,269.

The numbers drawn were: 1, 8, 11, 12, 20, 26 and bonus number 25.