Mid Tipp groups urged to apply for funding under Bruckana Community Gain Scheme

Applications are being encouraged from organisations in mid Tipperary for funding under the Bruckana Community Gain Scheme.

€300,000 has been allocated under the scheme since 2014, as part of the Bruckana Wind Farm development which takes in parts of Laois and Kilkenny, as well as Derryville and Killoran in mid Tipperary.

€42,000 is being made available this time around to groups that “provide the lifeblood to the Bruckana community”.

Applications are being welcomed until Sunday March 14th.

Speaking about the launch, Enda Conaty, Wind Farm Operations Manager at Bord na Móna, commented: “A core responsibility of Bord na Móna since its inception in 1946 has been the support of our communities. When our friends and neighbours thrive, so too do we.

“Since the Community Gain Scheme was first launched in 2014, over €300,000 has been allocated to dozens of projects in the area around Bruckana. We’re excited that we can continue to support our communities again this year, so I would like to encourage any local groups to make an application to the scheme via our website www.bruckanawindfarm.ie.”

A previous recipient of the Community Gain Scheme was Moyne Athletic Club; its president, John Flynn, commented, “We have previously received funding from the scheme and it has been a huge benefit to the area. We look forward to working on many more exciting projects over the coming years”.