Mícheál Ó Súilleabháin passes away

The death has taken place of leading Tipperary musician and composer Mícheál Ó’Súilleabháin.

He was known for his fusion of Irish traditional and classical music and in particular for his unique style of piano playing.

Mícheál Ó’Súilleabháin was Emeritus Professor of Music at the University of Limerick and the founder and director of the Irish World Academy of Music and Dance.

The Clonmel man left a rich legacy through his own music, as well as the Academy he founded which attracted students from over 50 countries.

Ó’Súilleabháin was hugely instrumental in the relocation of the Irish Chamber Orchestra from Dublin to its current home at the University of Limerick.

Among his many awards were an Honorary Doctorate of Music from University College Cork and Ollamh na hÉigse – the inaugural award by Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann in 2006.

Last year he performed at the National Famine Commemoration in Ballingarry

Mícheál Ó’Suilleabháin passed away last night at the Milford Hospice in Limerick at the age of 67.

Ar dheis de go raibh sé.