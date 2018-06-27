Michael Lowry’s solicitor describes trial as a “witch hunt”

Michael Lowry’s solicitor has accused certain individuals of a witch hunt against Tipperary TD.

He was fined €15,000 yesterday, for filing incorrect corporation tax returns and failing to keep proper books of account.

His company was fined €10,000 after being convicted of the same offences.

Speaking on Tipp Today this morning following yesterdays court ruling, Michael Lowry’s solicitor Michael Collins said there was a concerted effort by some to ensure that there was a conviction against his client.

He also said the trial was infair, given it was taken out of Tipperary, the only time the State made such a move was during the criminal gangland trials in Limerick.

But Michael Collins particularly zeroed in on Barrister and law lecturer Elaine Byrne who is also a columnist with the Sunday Business Post.

He accused her of trying to exert pressure on various arms of the state to bring a prosecution against Michael Lowry

Yesterdays ruling has led to People Before Profit calling for all TDs to give up their business interests when they get elected.

The party’s Bríd Smith say it’s unfair to have vested interests while sitting in the Dáil.

She wants a rule change to ensure that all politicians are impartial:

Meanwhile the Government isn’t dependent on Michael Lowry’s support according to the Finance Minister.

Paschal Donohoe claims the Tipperary Independant Deputy isn’t needed to keep Fine Gael in power – despite the fact that the Deputy is one of a number of Independents expected to support the next Budget.

Opposition parties have begun to question the relationship between the Government and Mr Lowry after his sentencing yesterday.

But Minister Donohoe says they’re not condoning his behaviour