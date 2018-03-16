Michael Lowry says he is vindicated by court ruling

Tipperary TD Michael Lowry says he feels vindicated following a court ruling yesterday in relation to Moriarty Tribunal costs.

The Independant Deputy won his appeal against the Tribunal’s refusal to award him two thirds of his costs.

In its ruling, the Court of Appeal found there was what it described as an “absence of transparency in how a decision was reached on Mr Lowry’s costs adding the Tipperary TD was not given an opportunity to address this.

The court also ruled the Moriarty Tribunal’s decision on costs contained a judgement of moral quality” and was a “quasi penalty or sanction” – something the court say wasn’t open to a tribunal.

Speaking to Tipp FM following that ruling, Michael Lowry said he wasn’t disappointed that the court refused to overturn a decision that he failed to co-operate with the tribunal