MIC Thurles open day

MIC Thurles is hosting an open day tomorrow (Saturday, November 23) for anyone considering a career in post-primary teaching.

The event is part of College Awareness Week, a national week which celebrates going to college.

MIC Thurles offers five post-primary teacher education programmes and all programmes are accredited and recognised by the Teaching Council with graduates qualified to teach honours Leaving Certificate level after graduation.

The open day takes place from 10.30am to 2pm with talks scheduled to take place at 10.30am and 12.30pm.