Further meetings on the horizon between Lowry, other Independents and the main parties

Tipperary Independent TD Michael Lowry has become part of a new group of Independents who formed last week.

They have met with both Micheál Martin and Leo Varadkar and Deputy Lowry said that talks about government formation are not straight forward.

Speaking on Tipp Today earlier, he said there is an urgency behind the talks, as the public are restless to have a government in place.

He said there are two options in place, a Government made up of Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael, the Greens and Independents or one made up of Fianna Fáil and Sinn Féin.

Deputy Lowry said there was a good result from the meetings, but this process will take time, with further meetings on the horizon.

The group Lowry is part of includes Denis Naughten, Sean Canney, Noel Grealish, Verona Murphy, Matt Shanahan, Cathal Berry and Peadar Toibín.

Deputy Lowry said; “No matter what way we look at it, there are going to be a lot of conundrums to be resolved.”

