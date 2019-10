The Tipperary Museum of Hidden History will open its doors to the public tomorrow following a major revamp of the attraction.

There are around 25,000 objects in the collection with the challenge being to display as many of them as possible in the museum at Mick Delahunty Square in Clonmel.

Museum curator Marie McMahon outlines some of the main attractions for tomorrows opening.

The museum will now be open from Tuesday to Saturday each week from 10am to 5pm.