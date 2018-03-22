Measles outbreak spreads in the Mid West as trolley numbers rise



HSE Mid West is urging adults under 40 across North Tipp, Limerick and Clare to avail of the MMR vaccine, and to avoid attending the emergency department with symptoms of measles.

It comes as University Hospital Limerick is once again the most overcrowded hospital in the country today.

The facility, which serves North Tipp, has 68 patients on trolleys in the Emergency Department and in overflow areas of wards – up from 64 yeaterday.

It’s followed by University Hospital Galway where 37 patients are on trolleys, while at South Tipp General there are 24 people in need of a bed.

According to the INMO, there are 522 people waiting on trolleys in hospitals across the country today.

Meanwhile, HSE Mid West is urging adults under the age of 40 to avail of the MMR vaccine.

It comes as 25 confirmed cases of measles have been detected in the region this year.

The majority of these are in Limerick City and with one in Clare but linked to Limerick – almost two thirds of those affected aged between 15 and 40.

The HSE is warning that measles is a serious public health issue and is so contagious that if one person has it, 90% of the people close to that person who are not immune will also become infected.

According to HSE Mid West, patients with symptoms of measles should avoid presenting to the emergency department where possible.

In light of the current outbreak, there is an MMR Vaccination clinic open to the public at Barrack View, Edward St, Limerick today from 3pm-4pm.