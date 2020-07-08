McGrath highlights local issues with ‘July Provision’ for summer education

Tipperary TD Mattie McGrath is highlighting the plight of some people with intellectual disabilities who still can’t access the summer programme of education.

The independent deputy raised the issue with Taoiseach Mícheál Martin, stating there are numerous young people in his local area who can’t access July provision.

The scheme is designed to allow children with complex needs to continue learning at school or at home.

The Taoiseach has asked deputy McGrath for further details about the issue he’s raised:

“One story was shared on Facebook on Sunday, little Jack. It’s heart rending. I welcome the July provision but these kids don’t have anything. The trips to their special schools on the buses with their carers. And I salute everybody involved such as Boards of Management and teaching staff.

“Can you (the Government) do something, or the Minister for Disabilities, for this cohort of people who are profoundly affected? They’re locked up, incarcerated in their houses. And they need to get out.”