McGrath calls for urgent return of private hospital procedures

Tipperary TD Mattie McGrath has called on the Taoiseach to allow normal procedures to resume at private hospitals.

Addressing Leo Varadkar in the Dáil this afternoon, the independent deputy said he agreed with the original decision to take such hospitals into public use, but says they should now return to normal.

Health officials have expressed reservations about such a move, given the threat of a second wave of the virus.

Deputy McGrath read a letter to the Dáil from a constituent, which highlighted some of his concerns:

“For the last 45 years, my sister has paid for private health insurance to cover all our hospital stays. She has never asked the general tax payer to cover any of our medical treatement.

“She is now 66 years of age and needs urgent surgery for a Stage 3 prolapse, which could go to emergency Stage 4 at any time. Her consultant has clearly stated that he can’t operate on her until July at the earliest, or maybe until September. Each day that this surgery is delayed means that more damage is happening inside her body.”