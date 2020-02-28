McGrath calls for Cashel hospital to be set aside for coronavirus isolation

A Tipperary TD is calling for coronavirus isolation units to be established at Our Lady’s Hospital, Cashel.

Independent TD Mattie McGrath argued that due to consistent overcrowding at South Tipp General, they wouldn’t be able to cope with an outbreak of the virus.

Deputy McGrath said the priority is about maintaining patient safety and minimising the risk to the general population should a case of Coronavirus be identified in Tipperary.

He spoke about how Cashel would be more suitable than the Clonmel hospital, on Tipp Today earlier.

“South Tipp General is just bedlam at the moment. You can easily isolate it (Cashel). It is an isolated stand-alone building whereas you have the ICU and maternity unit at South Tipp General. I’m just worried that we won’t be ready,” said deputy McGrath.