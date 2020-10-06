McGrath apologises in Dáil for remark about Dr Tony Holohan

Tipperary TD Mattie McGrath has apologised in the Dáil to the HSE’s Chief Medical Officer for any hurt caused by comments he made earlier today.

The independent deputy criticised Dr Tony Holohan’s demands for a Level 5 lockdown, saying he was “like John Wayne with six guns looking to close down the country.”

At one point, deputy McGrath asked “where was he?”, in reference to what advice he’s been following in recent months. The CMO had stepped away from his duties until this week to care for his wife who is in palliative care.

Deputy McGrath sought to apologise and clarify his remarks in the Dáil this afternoon:

“I did make comments earlier about Dr Holohan and asked where he has been over the last couple of months. I understand totally where he has been looking after his sick wife, and I want to profoundly apologise if I caused any offence.

“I was asking in the context about the leaking on Sunday night and the whole furore. Do we have any idea of the impact that is having on people’s mental and physical health? So, I want to apologise to his wife and family for any hurt caused.”