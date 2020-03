McDonald’s is to close all of its Irish and UK branches as of 7pm on Monday, March 23rd, reports suggest.

The fast food chain has three businesses in Tipperary: in Roscrea; in Clonmel; and in Cashel.

There are 95 McDonald’s restaurants in the Republic and 30 in Northern Ireland.

The move comes after they recently announced the closure of their eat-in areas due to COVID-19 health fears.

However, the company had said they would be keeping their drive-thru and McDelivery services open.