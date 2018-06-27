Mattie McGrath refutes claims he refused to meet with drink drive campaigner

A Tipperary TD has responded to claims that he refused to meet with a woman calling for changes to the drink-driving laws.

Christina Donnelly has tirelessly campaigned for a strengthening of the laws following the death of her son Brendan at the hands of a drunk driver.

She has met and lobbied many politicians for change but speaking on Tipp Today yesterdau she alleged that Deputy Mattie McGrath – who is opposed to aspects of new proposed legislation – wont meet with her.

While understanding Christina’s grief Mattie McGrath today refuted her allegations that he refused to meet her.