Mattie McGrath will not support Michael D’s re-election bid

Tipperary Independant TD Mattie McGrath says he will not be supporting Michael D Higgins in the presidential election.

His comments come after Fine Gael last night voted in favour of supporting the current President’s bid for a second term instead of fielding its own candidate.

Fine Gael’s national committee will officially confirm the Fine Gael position on the Presidency next week.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar says party members will be expected to support Michael D Higgins, and they may produce leaflets and posters for him.

He has denied Fine Gael’s decision to back Michael D Higgins for President will block other candidates from entering the race.

If Fine Gael TDs, Senators and Councillors are blocked from nominating others it narrows the chances of Independents being able to run.

A person needs the backing of four local authorities, or 20 TDs and Senators, to run for president.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar says there’s still plenty of room for nominations despite Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil backing Mr Higgins:

But speaking on Tipp Today this morning, Tipperary Independant Deputy Mattie McGrath said he will not be supporting Mr Higgins because he feels he has not been accountable