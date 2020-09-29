Mattie McGrath calls fellow TD’s “Tree Huggers”

TD Mattie McGrath has accused some of his fellow TDs of being ‘tree huggers’ and holding up a new forestry bill.

It would change the system for licencing and appeals.

The industry is saying the backlog at the moment is preventing logging from taking place which is leading to a nationwide shortage.

Independent TD Mattie McGrath has said change needs to come to get things moving.

Speaking in the Dail he said that people living in cities should not be depriving people who have trees planted, from earning a living.