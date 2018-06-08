Match goers urged to adhere to traffic plan on Sunday

Gardaí in Thurles are reminding motorists heading to Semple Stadium on Sunday to arrive well in time for the games.

The minor game gets underway at 12 noon, with the senior set to throw in at 2.

A traffic management plan will be in place in Thurles throughout the day.

Gardaí in Thurles are advising people not to park on footpath and yellow lines around Semple Stadium – parking tickets will be issued to those not in compliance.

They are also warning that vehicles found illegally parked will be towed away to the Garda Compound and will not be released until the fine 125 euro has been paid.

They are asking match goers who must park on the road to ensure their car is turned for home.

A traffic diversion programme will also be in place within Thurles and all motorists are asked to be patient during its operation.

Gardaí are also warning that patrons secure their vehicles, and are advising not to leave valuables on display.