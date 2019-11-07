Mary Robinson honoured by Tipperary award

Former Irish president and UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Mary Robinson received the Tipperary International Peace Award this afternoon.

At a ceremony in the Excel Centre in Tipperary Town, she spoke about how the award is unique, in that has international recognition, but still maintains a small community feeling of closeness.

Upon arrival, Mrs Robinson was given a Guard of Honour by veteran peace keepers, something which she found particularly touching.

She spoke to Tipp FM’s Angela Doyle Stuart after the ceremony;