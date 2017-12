Thurles native Mary Hanafin will contest the next General Election.

The former Minister failed to make it through a recent selection convention in Dún Laoghaire.

However she has now been added to the Fianna Fáil ticket by the party’s national constituncies committee.

Ms Hanafin – daughter of the late Des Hanafin – lost her Dáil seat in 2011.

Fianna Fail holds none of the four seats in the Dún Laoghaire constituency at present.