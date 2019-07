Over 13,000 people contacted the Dublin Rape Crisis centre about sexual abuse last year.

The organisation runs the National 24-hour helpline, and it received nearly 13,400 calls in 2018 – up 4% on 2017.

The centre’s annual report also shows face-to-face therapy appointments were up 7%.

Tipperary native Noeline Blackwell is chief executive of the Dublin Rape Crisis Centre – she says it’s a worrying trend.