Tipp family campaign for changes to Marine Casualty Investigation Board

A Tipperary family are calling for better qualified candidates to be selected for the Marine Casualty Investigation Board.

Currently there is no legal obligation on the Minister for Transport to ensure that members of the board have maritime or marine accident experience.

John O’Brien and his friend Patrick Esmonde drowned while sailing a dinghy off the Waterford coast On May 23rd 2010.

In September 2013, an inquest into their deaths returned an open verdict – since which John’s family have campaigned against the standard of the investigation.

Yesterday afternoon, Tipperary TD Mattie McGrath introduced a bill before the Dail seeking to amend the Merchant Shipping Act 2000, which would revise the requirements for the make up of the investigation board.

John’s sister Anne Marie explains why the bill is necessary…