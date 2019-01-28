March4Tipp’s N24 gridlock plans criticised

The March4Tipp group has come in for criticism from a former Tipp Town councillor.

Brian Rafferty felt that the group should find better ways to engage with local officials.

Currently, the protest movement has plans to gridlock the N24 in February, in an attempt to raise awareness of the economic woes facing the town.

Speaking on Tipp Today this morning, Mr Rafferty felt that such a move would only have a negative affect on those who live in the town.



The protest group, along with other stakeholders have been invited to take part in the town forum in February.

However Brian Rafferty claims they were the only group that hadn’t engaged with officials through the proper channels.