March4Tipp critical of task force

Concerns have been raised over the viability of the task force set up to deal with issues in Tipperary town.

The March4Tipp group have raised questions about why state agencies won’t be directly involved – and say there’s a risk that without Government decision making powers at the table, changes cannot be made.

They’ve now decided to press ahead with its blockade of the N24, which they had deferred in February pending a meeting with the independent chair of the Tipp Town Task Force.

Spokesperson Padraig Culbert says they’re anxious for the protest phase to be over, but that they have concerns about the process being put in place.