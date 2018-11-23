March4Tipp considering escalating their campaign

It’s a month since the first March for Tipp demonstration and tomorrow the people of Tipperary Town will take to the streets again.

They’re protesting what they see as a lack of investment by local or national government for a number of years.

5,000 people attended the first march and organisers hope to equal that number again tomorrow.

March4Tipp’s, Padraig Culbert, says they will continue to take action until traders and locals are listened to…

Coinciding with tomorrow’s March4Tipp is the opening on a new business in Tipp Town.

Limerick woman Rita Fenton has shown a vote of confidence in the town as she opens a new florists shop on Church Street tomorrow.