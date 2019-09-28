March for mental health services takes place today

Tipperary people are being urged to take to the streets this afternoon to highlight the lack of funding for mental health services in the county.

Thousands are expected to attend an awareness march in Clonmel this afternoon organised by the Tipperary’s Fight for Mental Health Services group.

This is the second event to be held in the town in a bid to highlight the issue – the last one saw over a thousand people turn out in June of 2018.

However those behind today’s event say nothing has changed in the intervening time.

Maurice Cagney of Tipperary’s Fight for Mental Health Services group is asking people to show their support.

People are asked to gather at the Main Guard in Clonmel at 2.30 this afternoon.