March 4 Tipp organisers disappointed by councillors’ reaction

The March 4 Tipp Campaign is currently picketing the Tipp Town local authority offices.

Protesters have demanded that councillors scrap the pay parking charges in the town, a matter which is up for discussion at today’s gathering of the municipal district.

The protesters have indicated that they will escalate their campaign in January, by grid-locking the N24.

Speaking from the protest this morning, organiser Padraig Culbert expressed his disappointment at councillors choosing to avoid the protest by entering through the back door.

