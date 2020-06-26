Marathon effort by Newport woman

Happy but exhausted is how a Newport woman is describing her feelings after completing 10 marathons in five days.

Paula Wright completed the task on a track in the town from Saturday to Wednesday night, raising over €2,000 for Crumlin Children’s Hospital.

After hurting her ankle on the second day, Paula persevered to complete the 10th marathon on Wednesday night alongside a welcoming crowd of spectators.

“I was so emotional doing the last marathon but so giving everything.”

“I felt like crying but there was no tears coming out, nothing. And going through what I did with the weather with the ankle it was just yeah, mad.”