Many areas in Tipperary still under several feet of snow

With main routes in Tipperary now clear the focus is switching towards some of the more remote areas in the wake of storm Emma.

Tipperary County Council’s outdoor staff worked tirelessly in recent days in a bid to clear main roads across the Premier.

However despite the thaw setting in many areas are still under several feet of snow.

County Council spokesperson Ger Walsh says caution is still advised.

The work of local communities and voluntary organisations over the course of the bad weather has come in for great praise today.

Speaking on Tipp Today, Councillor Imelda Goldsboro says members of the civil defence were out in all conditions, but she says that the Council need to plan for these kinds of events in the future.

She would like to see local contractors assembled and assigned to all parishes in the County should the occasion arise again.