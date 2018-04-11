Mansergh reflects on Good Friday agreement 20 years on

There’s still overwhelming support for the Good Friday agreement 20 years on, according to a former Tipperary TD.

Dr Martin Mansergh was one of the key players involved in talks in the North in the late nineties, and was present in Belfast yesterday to mark the anniversary of the signing of the document.

Dr. Mansergh says the Good Friday Agreement, while a positive step for the North, is still an ongoing process.

However, he says that despite the current power sharing issues in the North, the agreement has held tough.