Management of Roscrea meat factory say all employees who contracted COVID-19 are recovering

Management of a Roscrea meat factory say that all employees who tested positive for Covid-19 have either recovered or are recovering well.

Rosderra Meats came under the spotlight in recent weeks after Sinn Féin TD Brian Stanley told the Dáil that as many as a third of staff had contracted the virus there.

The number of workers with Covid-19 hasn’t been confirmed by Rosderra Meats, but management say they are “extremely thankful” to report that they have all either recovered or are recovering well.

All staff at the facility were tested for Covid-19 towards the end of last month, with those testing positive then entering self isolation.

In a statement to Tipp FM, the company states that it continues to work closely with the HSE, the Department of Agriculture and the Government to implement required Covid-19 control measures.

All workers have been told not to come to work when feeling ill or experiencing symptoms.

Temperature testing has also been in place there since the middle of March.

The company also states that workers have been provided with additional PPE, including visors, masks and goggles.

Marquees have been added to facilitate social distancing in changing rooms and at break times, and partitioned workspaces have also been added where appropriate.

Full statement, Rosderra Irish Meats Group – 11/5/20

Further to the statement on 1st May, Rosderra Irish Meats Group continues to work closely with the HSE, DAFM and the Irish Government in continuing to implement our significant COVID-19 control measures and protocols to ensure that all health, safety and sanitation requirements are being strictly adhered to. The welfare of our employees is of the utmost importance to Rosderra Irish Meats and we continue to be extremely vigilant with our protective measures – including social distancing, mandatory face coverings for all employees on all sites, temperature checks and a staggered approach to breaks and start times to reducethe possibility of overcrowding.

There is continued open communication with all employees – highlighting each step of our precautionary measures. All employees have been informed NOT to come to work when feeling ill or experiencing COVID-19 symptoms. We are extremely thankful to report that the employees that tested positive are recovering well or have recovered.

From week commencing 16th March, we instituted temperature testing and symptom interview-questionnaire for all staff and essential visitors entering our sites and have followed all Government advice.

In addition, we have;

” Introduced additional PPE – visors, masks and goggles.

” Set up marquees to facilitate adequate social distancing in changing rooms and at break-times and are in the process of extending washing facilities

” Increased our hand sanitising procedure – which was already at a high level as befitting a food production plant.

” Reconfigured our operations to facilitate social distancing or partitioned workspaces where appropriate.

” Staff working from home where possible

” Engaged with the HSE to co-ordinate testing of all of our staff at one location.

In common with many other sizeable essential businesses, including media companies, regrettably we have staff across the business who are self-isolating and are awaiting tests or test results, staff who have tested positive, some of whom have returned to work following the HSE agreed self-isolation protocol and some who continue to self-isolate under the same protocol and staff who have tested negative and continue to work.

As Covid-19 is continuing to evolve, we have proactively adapted to that changing environment in putting in place additional prevention steps in our plants. We continue to work with DAFM, Unions, HSE, Occupational Health Practitioners, Farm Suppliers, other Suppliers and Customers to keep our employees safe and healthy in this unprecedented time, while delivering much needed food to supermarket shelves and avoiding significant animal welfare issues on farms.