Man still in custody following fatal crash near Grangemockler

Gardai are appealing for witnesses to a fatal crash in south Tipperary yesterday.

A man in his 70s died in the three car crash on the N76 near Grangemockler just before 7am on Sunday.

He has been named locally as Patrick Holland, from Cappoquin, Co Waterford.

Another man in his 20s is in a serious condition in St Luke’s Hospital in Kilkenny.

A man in his 30s was arrested following the crash and is still being detained at Clonmel Garda Station.

Superintendent Willie Leahy has appealed for anybody with information to come forward.

“In relation to people who may have been travelling that route between 6.30 and 7am on Sunday, whilst we have a number of witnesses who have come forward and have been interviewed we are anxious for other people who may have been travelling that route to contact us on Clonmel Garda Station on 052 6177640 or the Garda confidential Line on 1800 666 111.”

“We are particularly interest in speaking to people who may have dash cams in their vehicles to contact us as well.”