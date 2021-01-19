Man remanded in custody after court appearance over Nenagh burglary & theft

A man charged with burglary and theft offences in Nenagh yesterday has been remanded in custody following a court appearance.

The 19-year-old appeared in Thurles District Court earlier today charged with one count of burglary at a business at Summerhill, and one count of theft at a business on Mitchel Street.

Bail was refused and the man has been remanded in custody to appear via video link at Nenagh District Court on Thursday.

Gardaí say that further enquiries are being made as part of the investigation.

Anybody with further information or who witnessed suspicious activity in the town yesterday is asked to contact Nenagh Garda Station on 067 50450.